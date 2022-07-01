I don’t have issues in my marriage, Toyin Abraham cries out

By Sylvester Kwentua

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, is fighting to clear people’s doubt about peace in her marriage.

Just recently on Twitter, Toyin Abraham had to give it hot to a concerned fan, whose only offence was asking her if all was well in her marriage.

“I heard that you are having issues in your family…..I was so sad because I really love you and I don’t want anything to happen to you…” the fan, @abolarintemita4 tweeted.

“Please stop! I am not having any issues in my marriage,” Toyin Abraham answered.

Toyin Abraham may have to do more than denying there is a rift in her marriage, as social media has been trending with gist of how Toyin Abraham’s…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

