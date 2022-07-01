JUST IN: Court favours Ekweremadu, orders NIMC, others to release Ukpo’s biodata





Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice.

By Biodun Busari

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, to release the official bio-data of David Nwamini to a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice.

reported that Ekweremadu and wife had, in the application dated and filed on June 27 by Awomolo, sued NIMC and four others.

Others mentioned in the suit are the Comptroller General (C-G), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS); Stanbic-IBTC Bank; United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc as 2nd to 5th respondents respectively.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, Friday, also ruled that the National Identity Management Commission NIMC, and two commercial banks involved in the matter to release Nwamini’s details in their possession to the couple.

The court order followed an originating summon filed by detained couple through their counsel and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Adegboyega…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper