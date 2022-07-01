Lupus: Kemi Afolabi begins treatment in US





Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi has begun treatment for her illness, Lupus, at a United States hospital.

The actress had earlier in the year disclosed that she was battling the autoimmune disease.

Many celebrities like Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Abraham, Mide Martins and her husband Afeez Owo, Tayo Odueke, Bisola Badmus, Yomi Fabiyi, Wumi Toriola and many others called for help on the actress’s behalf.

Yomi Fabiyi made the good news on her behalf as he penned a lengthy appreciation post for all who contributed through prayers, time and finances for her help.

“I must start by thanking God Almighty for all he has done and will do in the life of actress Kemi Afolabi. Special thanks hugely to you Fans and loved ones for standing by her and giving her hope in cash and kind. Out sincere Gratitude to the US Government for granting the EMERGENCY HEALTH VISA to her, we are in your debt forever. Gratitude of course also to John Hopkins Hospital, Maryland, @hopkinmedicine for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper