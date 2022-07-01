NULGE threatens Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi: Say your stand on LG autonomy





The three main parties’ presidential candidates: (from left) Peter Obi, LP; Bola Tinubu, APC, and Atiku Abubakar, PDP.

By Biodun Busari

The National Association of Local Government Employees, NULGE, said it will only mobilise people to vote a presidential candidate that has plans for local government autonomy or sustain local government autonomy struggle.

Olatunji Ambali, National President of NULGE, said this at the union’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, during a briefing.

He also said that only Kogi and Abia states had passed the Local Government Autonomy Bill, out of the 36 states.

Ambali, therefore, urged the three prominent presidential flag bearers from All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, to come out with a plan…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper