OPEC increases Nigeria’s oil quota by 1.5% to 1.826m bpd





By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, has increased Nigeria’s August, 2022, oil production quota by 1.5 per cent to 1.826 million barrels per day, mbpd, from 1.799 mbpd in July, 2022.

This was one of the major outcomes of the 30th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held via videoconference yesterday.

Under the present arrangement, Nigeria’s oil quota remains the highest in Africa, followed by Angola and Algeria with 1.525 mbpd and 1.1055 mbpd respectively, while Sudan is the least with 75,000 bpd.

The organisation has consistently increased the production quota of Nigeria and other member countries in the past few months to enable it return to the pre-Covid level when production was much higher.

But it remains doubtful if Nigeria, which has not been meeting previous quotas, has the capacity to produce the new quota.

In an interview with Vanguard, Lead Promoter at EnergyHub, Nigeria, Dr. Felix…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper