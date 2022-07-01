Sinking under the weight of alcoholism and drug abuse





ByAdekunle Adekoya

IT is exactly a year ago, on July 2, 2021 that this column made a call for urgent social re-engineering in our dear country. (See www.vanguardngr.com/2021/07/urgent-need-for-social-re-engineering).

Against this backdrop, I must say that the things I saw on our streets as I moved from one part of the country to another in pursuit of happiness, one year after, have neither lessened nor abated. If anything, they are worsening. I speak of the use of psychedelic substances by our youth, and the not-so-young as well; in fact, the use of drugs cuts across demographic belts.

In Lagos and other major towns and cities, it can be said that the use of drugs has assumed pandemic proportions. In the suburbs, where unemployed young men and women are more in evidence than in the upscale areas, it is commonplace to see groups of young men, with ages ranging from as low as 12 or 13 to 30, at junctions and intersections. You might have noticed that at many of these…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper