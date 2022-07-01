Tottenham confirm signing of Richarlison

By Emmanuel Okogba
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Brazilian forward, Richarlison for Everton for a fee of £60m.
Richarlison completed a medical in Brazil and is expected to fly to London next week to join up with his new teammates ahead of preparations for the new season.
Tottenham offered £40m in writing at 4pm on Wednesday and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright initially went away, believing the offer was insufficient.
Spurs will pay an initial £50m with a further £10m in add-ons.
Although Everton were not happy with the overall £60m package, they had to accept that fee for the June 30 deadline to ensure Frank Lampard has wriggle room in the transfer market.
Richarlison, 25, played a crucial role in Everton’s escape from relegation last season and has always been clear about…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper