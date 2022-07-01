UK court adjourns Ekweremadu’s organ harvesting trial to July 7 





Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice.

By Biodun Busari

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Thursday, appeared before Uxbridge Magistrate’s Court in London, facing charges under Britain’s Modern Slavery Act.

The case has been adjourned to July 7 at Westminster Magistrate Court to allow the UK Attorney General, Suella Braverman, determine whether the case will be tried in the country or Nigeria.

According to Channels TV, the case was fast-tracked, adding that the embattled politician was in good shape, dressed in a grey tracksuit, and spoke twice during his appearance to confirm his name and date of birth.

The request of his wife, Beatrice, who had asked the court in her defence to allow her appear by his side because she has not seen…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper