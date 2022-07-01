You don’t have excuse not to seek treatment now, Marwa tells Drug User





…As NDLEA Activates 24 Hour Call Centre to Attend to Nigerians

…FG, EU, UNODC commend Agency for initiative

By Kingsley Omonobi

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has said that drug users and addict’s no longer have excuse not to seek treatment with the commissioning of a modern 24/7 call Centre set up to attend to Nigerians from all parts of the country.

Marwa spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the inauguration of the NDLEA call centre with toll free helpline and manned by professionals and experts in counseling, psychotherapy, psychology and psychiatry among others in Abuja on Thursday 30th June, 2022.

He said, “The provision of this toll-free helpline is a milestone in our resolve to broaden access to quality health care for drug users in the country.

‘This has become a necessity and a strategic intervention in our determined effort to bring under control the increasing cases…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper