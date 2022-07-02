16,000 jostle for Ondo Amotekun’s 350 jobs





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Applicants,16,000, have applied for the 350 vacant slots in the Ondo State security outfit, codenamed Amotekun. Already, 900 of them have been shortlisted.

The security commander, Chief Àdetunji Adeleye said this in Akure over the weekend.

Adeleye said that the state governor ordered the recruitment, Rotimi Akeredolu to strengthen and boost its operations.

He said, “the exercise was transparent with personnel from the Amotekun agency and certified security experts involved in the process. With the recruitment of the new Amotekun corps, the spate of insecurity will be reduced to the barest minimum; criminal-minded elements should steer clear of the state or face their waterloo.”

According to him, the newly recruited personnel will be posted to strategic places across the state to work in collaboration with conventional security agencies.

Adeleye commended the governor for his commitment towards the provision of necessary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper