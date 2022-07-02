2023: Political leaders who make false promises are fraudsters — Falana





Femi Falana

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, legal luminary and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has said political leaders whose parties make false electoral promises are fraudsters that deserved to be prosecuted in accordance with Section 419 of the Criminal Code.

He also challenged media practitioners to stop the ruling class from turning Nigeria’s democracy to a plutocracy — a government of the wealthy.

Falana called on the media not to renege in its duty of continuously exposing political parties in power, at any level, that make false electoral promises.

He said the media must assist in fighting the electoral crime of vote buying under the “vote-and-get paid” culture as was witnessed in the…





