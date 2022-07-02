Adeyemi’s Lagos waste art intervention





.

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Festus Iranlade Adeyemi, a PhD research student in the School of Design and Creative Arts, Loughborough University, UK, who is on study leave at the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, Federal College of Education (Technical) Yaba, Lagos, is scheduled to have an installation exhibition that showcases alternate samples for waste usage.

The exhibition titled “A Creative Arts Intervention”, a research exploration of waste as pigments in practice, opens Thursday July 7, 2022 by 2 p.m. Other days are Friday 8-14 July by 10 a.m-3 p.m., while the campaign and workshop session come up on Tuesday July 12 from 10 a.m.

Venue of the exhibition is the Library Gallery Space, Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, Lagos. Special guest of honour for the event is Mr. Adesina Isaac Adedayo, President, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, while guests of honour are Dr. Kunle Filani, Artist & Administrator, and Dr. Ademola Azeez, Provost, FCE…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper