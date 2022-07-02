ASUU strike: Stakeholders express deep worry, want immediate resolution 





Some stakeholders in the education sector have continued to deep express worry over the lingering crisis between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

They said that the face-off had crippled the livelihood of the people around the universities.

The stakeholders, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday, called for immediate resolutions so that students would return to their classrooms.

An educationist, Mr Olaniyi Olawade said the effect of the strike had brought untold hardship on the youths, business owners and had affected the economy of residence where institutions were located.

Olawade said that many students had lost focus and were getting involved in so many criminal activities capable of shortchanging their destinies.

According to him, many who earn a living from businesses around the school communities cannot do anything again and have resorted to living unproductive lives.

“The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper