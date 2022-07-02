CJ grants pardon to 21 inmates in Akwa Ibom custodial centres





By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Honourable Justice Ekaete Obot, has granted pardon to a total of twenty-one inmates during her inspection tour of correctional facilities across the state last week.

The Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Correctional Service, Akwa Ibom State Command Mr. Richard Metong disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen weekend in Uyo.

Metong who also disclosed that the CJ who was on her maiden visit to the custodial centres was well received and conducted round the facilities on inspection by the respective officers incharge at each of the centres.

He added that the officers incharge of the various centres while welcoming the CJ and her entourage also used the opportunity to highlight some of the challenges bedeviling the facilities and the service at large.

According to Metong, the State Chief Judge in her response expressed surprise at the overwhelming number locked up at each centre.

“She urged…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper