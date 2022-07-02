Despite pressure, Atiku vows to stick with Okowa





John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his resolve to stick with Delta State Governor, amidst growing pressure on him to replace Ifeanyi Okowa

Sunday VANGUARD gathered in Abuja, on Saturday, that a number of the party’s 13 governors and party loyalists are reaching out to the candidate to douse tension.

Although some are asking for an outright replacement, others are seeking for more consolatory approach which will see Atiku reaching out to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in person.

However, Atiku in a tweet on his verified twitter handle @Atiku, on Saturday said, “Getting this country back on track will require all hands on deck. And I am excited to go on this journey with my Vice Presidential candidate, H.E Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa @AIOkowa.

“Let’s come together as ONE towards a brighter future for all and for one Nigeria. “

Source: Vanguard Newspaper