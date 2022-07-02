I will handover to another APC gov-elect after eight years — Oyetola





Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has disclosed that his monumental achievement will get him re-elected during the July 16 governorship election and will handover to another All Progressives Congress, APC elected governor in 2026.

Addressing supporters in Ila-Orangun during campaign tour of Ila and Ifedayo local government areas of the state on Friday, he said there is no part of the state where his administration has not touched with a project, hence, express confidence the people will rally round him again.

“This power is in my hand, I won’t drop it because your vote will retain it in my hand. My eight years in power as governor is sure with God on my side.

“It will take PDP 30 years for them to contest again in Osun because of the defeat they will suffer in July 16th. They should use the period to prepare for governance, it is not child’s play.

“Don’t panic God has ordained us, they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper