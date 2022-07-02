INEC monitors security situation ahead Osun guber poll – Yakubu





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday said it was closely monitoring the security situation in Osun, ahead of July 16 governorship election.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this in Abuja at a special meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

The meeting was convened to review security arrangement and plans to ensure a successful governorship poll in the state.

Yakubu said that although the situation in Osun was generally calm at the moment, INEC was concerned about some reported clashes in parts of the state.

“In one recent example, the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) was disrupted in Erin Oke and Erin Ijesha Wards of Oriade Local Government Area resulting in the loss of 46 PVCs.

“While the matter is being investigated by the police, the collection of PVCs for the affected wards is now taking place in the INEC office in Ijebu-Jesha.

“Meanwhile, the state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper