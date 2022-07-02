Lekki Deep Seaport to be first fully automated at take-off — Koko, NPA MD

By
Headliners
-
10


Bello-Koko

.Bello-Koko

Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, has said the delivery of  Super Post Panamax   Ship to Shore ,STS, Cranes and 10 Rubber Tyred Gantries at Lekki Deep Sea Port testified to the readiness for the commencement of the port.

He also said the port  would be the first fully automated port at take-off.

Koko said this yesterday in Lagos when the marine vessels were delivered at the Lekki Deep Seaport.

According to him,”the successful delivery  yesterday at the Lekki Deep Seaport of three Super Post Panamax state-of-the art Ship to Shore (STS) Cranes and 10 Rubber Tyred Gantries (RTG) is a testament to the unflinching commitment of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to providing the support necessary for placing Nigeria on the global list of countries with Deep Seaports.

“The successful delivery of these very important equipment which are critical for the Lekki Deep Seaport to commence operations before the end of the year 2022,…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

