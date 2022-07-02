Ogufere: The story of his life, Biafran war, football and now his book





By Onochie Anibeze

In 2006, veteran sports administrator, Chief Jonathan Ogufere ‘stormed’ our office at Kirikiri Canal to interact with the Vanguard family and talk about his book. We all looked forward to it but circumstances caused a long delay that we never heard from him again. Chief Ogufere turned 90 on June 23, 2022 and today at the Muson Centre in Lagos the book will be launched. The gathering will celebrate the book and his birthday.

Governor, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will be the chief launcher. Below is a story I wrote and published on February 23, 2006, as a prelude to the book that will finally be out today. Enjoy your reading.

CHIEF JONATHAN OGUFERE: STORY OF HIS LIFE, BIAFRAN WAR AND FOOTBALL

Gun shots were still being fired. Down the East, many soldiers were still in the trenches and the Biafran war (as the Nigerian civil war was tagged) raged on. That was the time Chief Jonathan Ogufere was posted to the Eastern Region of the country. To do…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper