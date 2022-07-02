Owo massacre: US senate decries killings of Christians in Nigeria





— Wants Nigeria designated as ‘country of particular concern’

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The United States Senate has decried the continued attacks and killings of Christians in Nigeria, saying the Nigeria government has failed to take meaningful steps to mitigate worsening insecurity in the country.

The US Senate in a letter addressed to the US Secretary of State, Honorable Antony Blinken Secretary, also faulted the US decision to remove Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

The US Senate in a letter signed by Senators: Josh Hawley; Mike Braun; Tom Cotton; Marco Rubio and James M. Inhofe particularly listed the June 5th Owo terror attack and the killing of Deborah Emmanuel Yakubu as evidence of persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The letter reads:” As you are well aware, horrific acts of deadly violence have been committed against Nigerian Christians in recent weeks, including the massacre of churchgoers on Pentecost Sunday and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper