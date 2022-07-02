PDP members defect to APC in Ikorodu





Tens of members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), on Friday defected to the All Progressives Party (APC) in Ikorodu.

Receiving the defectors at the APC party secretariat , Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, a former deputy governor of Lagos State, welcomed the defectors , assuring them of fairness and equity in their new party.

“I welcome you to the our great party, APC as new members, and assure you of all rights accrued to the rest of our members.

“We will ensure that you benefit from every opportunity regarding welfare of members without sentiments” Ogunleye said.

He urged the defectors to get their Permanent voters Card(PVC)and vote for APC in all elective positions in 2023 general elections.

Mr Olayinka Adewale, who spoke on behalf of the.defectors ,said they were pleased with the way they were being received by members of their new party.

He said they defected to the ruling party owing to what he called internal wranglings in the PDP in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper