PDP members defect to APC in Ikorodu

By
Headliners
-
3


E51241A6 F9E0 4D6E A059 63BC114D1F2A
E51241A6 F9E0 4D6E A059 63BC114D1F2A

Tens of members  of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), on Friday defected to the All Progressives Party (APC) in Ikorodu.

Receiving  the defectors at the APC party secretariat , Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, a  former deputy governor of Lagos State, welcomed the defectors , assuring  them of fairness and equity in their new party.

“I welcome you to the our great party, APC as new members, and assure you of all rights accrued to the rest of our members.

“We will ensure that you benefit from every opportunity regarding welfare of members without sentiments” Ogunleye said.

He  urged the defectors to get their Permanent voters Card(PVC)and vote for APC in all elective positions  in 2023 general elections.

Mr Olayinka Adewale, who spoke on behalf of the.defectors ,said they were pleased with the way they were being received by members of their new party.

He said  they defected to the ruling  party owing to what he called internal wranglings  in the PDP in…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR