2023: Keep praying for Nigeria’s peace — Osinbajo, Jonathan, SGF, others





.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday urged the Church to continue to pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general election.

Speaking at the re-dedication of the remodeled Methodist Cathedral of Unity in Abuja, Osinbajo, said that with God, the country would achieve victory over those he described as the “troublers” of the nation.

Singing a song titled, ‘We are grateful, oh Lord’, the vice president noted that the remodeled church building would aid the act of worship and strengthen the bond of brotherhood among the faithful.

“We have to pray for leaders of the country that God will give us victory over the troublers of this country. The forces of evil and hate are more vehemently than ever. The battle between light and darkness is more intense than ever, but we will prevail,” Osinbajo, who was represented by Mr. Femi Odumosu, said.

Also speaking at the occasion, former president Goodluck Jonathan said the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper