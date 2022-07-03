2023: Understanding the choice of Okowa as Atiku’s running mate





By Phrank Shaibu

Political jobbers and war hawks are back on the swing. Many people had hoped that with the choice of the debonair Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa as Wazirin Atiku Abubakar’s running mate, the party was set for a smooth ride to the villa, without any turbulence. However, the reports in the media purporting Governor Nyesom Wike’s romance with the ruling party suggest the presence of fifth columnists in the PDP bent to throwing spanners in the works.

In a way, Thisday Newspaper’s lead story of Friday, July 1, 2022 hinting of a possible alignment between APC’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Wike has confirmed the potency of a self-fulfilling prophecy that those who do not mean the party well would foment crisis, following the choice of Okowa over Wike. Therefore, it is in the interest of all of us (lovers of Nigeria) that the ensuing drama is contained. And well contained too.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper