Aggrieved PDP youths in Borno chase embattled Chairman from accessing office

…… They are hired thugs… says Gadama

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Hundreds of aggrieved People Democratic Party (PDP) youths on Sunday morning have chased out the embattled chairman of the party in Borno state, Hon Zanna Gadama from entering party secretariat located along Lagos streets, Maiduguri.

Recalled that some group of PDP Executive members had passed a vote of no confidence on the Chairman last week after an emergency meeting, citing financial mismanagement and anti -party activities leveled against Gadama.

In that meeting, the group suspended Gadama as Chairman and replaced by the State Organizing Secretary, Comrade Umar Bello as Chairman pending further investigation.

But the Chairman in a press statement signed by his factional publicity Secretary, Mr. Amos Adziba said, “Gadama remained the untouchable Chairman of the PDP in Borno state, and that, the party will not hesitate to initiate legal action against those parading themselves as leaders…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper