Ariston restates commitment to sustainable comfort for consumers





By Tunde Oso

Ariston, one of the worldwide brand leaders in the thermal comfort industry, has restated its commitment to providing sustainable comfort for its customers by making available quality and energy-efficient products or solutions.

The Director, Central Africa, Ariston Group, Richmond Aguiar, who stated this during the Country Manager’s forum with the media on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, noted that the company has consistently invested in research and development, leading to multiple advanced products with unique offerings.

According to him, each product features heat pumps for heating and solar efficient hybrid systems tailored to customer needs.

He disclosed that the Ariston range of products comes in water heating or heating form, including hybrid, power flex and demand-response. He stated that the products are designed to make users enjoy complete comfort and ease in their daily life.

“We want everyone to feel comfortable and at ease in their daily…





