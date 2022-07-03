How we rescued 26 children, eight teens, 43 adults from Ondo church — Police





Some of the rescued children.

The Ondo State Police Command has narrated the event leading up to, and the raid that rescued 77 members from a Church in Ondo called The Whole Bible Believers Church, AKA ONDO CHURCH.

The Command said the 77 rescued victims included 26 children, eight teenagers and 43 adults members.

Recall that the rescue story went viral on Saturday, with many versions emerging about a bus-load of children.

It was later learned that they were rescued from a church that had held them captive.

Narrating the event in a tweet thread, Ondo Police authorities said the victims were prevented from living normal lives, as the pastor told them the world was coming to an end.

One of the children's father actually attempted to reach his child, but was attacked by the…





