‘I did not snatch anyone’s husband’, BBNaija’s Maria clarifies





Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Maria Benjamin Chike, has refuted claims that she snatches people’s husbands.

The housemate in a series of tweets on Sunday said she had been quiet on the issue because she was respecting other people involved.

Maria also debunked rumours of her sleeping with married men, including a pastor.

She wrote, “My Dear Nigerians, I understand we live in such a hypocritical world and everyone is a saint unless you’re in the public eye then your shi* stinks the most. I adore marriage and wish all those in a HAPPY marriage nothing but luck, I love and respect the idea of one man to one woman.

“I’m going to address this once and only this once. I’ve been quiet on the whole husband snatcher issue. I DID NOT ruin any home. My silence is for the best of so many people involved. That I haven’t said my piece doesn’t make me weak. I am respecting so many people involved and their privacy.

“ And for the rumours of me sleeping…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper