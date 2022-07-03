Matawalle establishes community protection guards 





Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has begun training for a newly-established security outfit, Community Protection Guard (CPG) to tackle banditry and kidnaping in parts of the state.

The announcement was contained in a statement by Malam Jamilu Birnin-Magaji, Press Secretary to the Governor in Gusau.

The statement said the new outfit would give needed support to the conventional security agencies in their effort to end banditry and kidnapping that had ravaged the state.

Matawalle said at the exercise, that his administration had resolved to tackle the state’s security challenges head-on by implementing new security measures.

“The Governor said the government came up with additional measures for combating insurgency in the state.

“Among the new…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper