Nigeria lacks selfless, charitable leaders, says Shettima





Kashim Shettima

…as Yusuf Alli assumes leadership of Rotary Club

Former Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, yesterday, said Nigeria lacked selfless and charitable leaders dedicated to meeting the needs of the less provoked in the society.

Shettima made this remark in his speech as Chairman of the investiture ceremony of the Managing Editor Northern Operations of The Nation Newspaper, Rotarian Yusuf Alli, as the 11th President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama.

He commended the Rotary International for their selfless service to humanity, saying they have become the conscience of the society.

Shettima said: “There’s a reason both religious groups and corporate organizations revolve around the principle of giving back to the society.

“It’s not just to compensate for the negative externalities accumulated in the pursuits of our capitalist and self-serving interests, but to fill the vacuum around us.

“When you look around this country to trace…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper