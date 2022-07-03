Osun election: APC govt has broken jinx, eliminated curse on Ila, says Orangun





•Monarch others reaffirm support for Oyetola

Barely 15 days to the Osun governorship election, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Abdul-Wahab Kayode Oyedotun, has declared his support for the re-election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, saying he has performed excellently well within the pace of three and a half years he has been running the affairs of the State.

The monarch acknowledged the tremendous support of the progressive government for the people of Ila, saying it is worthy of note that ‘APC government has broken jinx of impossibility and eliminated curse of retrogression on Ila and the indigenes.

This is even as Oyetola averred that God has manifested his re-election and revealed to him to continue to administer the affairs of the State for a second term, saying, ‘I have divine guidance to seek re-election and continue my good works.’

Orangun spoke in his palace while receiving Oyetola and members of his re-election campaign council who were on a campaign…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper