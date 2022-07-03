Outrage in US as Police shot black Man, Jayland Walker, 60 times





The death of Jayland Walker has sparked sparked outrage in the US state of Ohio after police shot the Black man 60 times.

Multitudes of protesters have thronged the streets to demand justice for the killing of the 25-year-old man.

Reports said Officials are preparing to release body cam footage of the killing of Walker.

Walker’s lawyer was reported to have said the victim suffered as many as 60 wounds.

Following the killing, the officers involved in Walker’s killing have been placed on administrative leave pending while investigation proceed with the mayor of Akron.

As of Sunday, the city’s police chief was yet to give an update on the incident.

According to lawyer Bobby DiCello, it is believed police fired as many as 90 shots at Walker, just as his office’s investigation suggested Walker suffered “60 to 80 wounds.”

The lawyer however, noted a single bullet can cause multiple wounds.

