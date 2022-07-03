Presidential Amnesty Programme revokes training contract for ex-agitators





Milliand Dikio

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has revoked the training contract awarded to Express Concern International (ECN) for ex-agitators in its novel Train, Employ and Mentor (TEM) scheme.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Neotabase Egbe, the Special Adviser, Media to the Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dikio (retd), made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yenagoa.

It explained that the firm’s job was terminated for breaching the terms contained in the contract.

The statement is sequel to an allegation by a group, Concerned Indigenes of Oil Mineral Producing States Forum (CIOMPSF), that the company diverted funds it received from PAP.

Egbe said even before the group issued its statement, PAP had terminated the contracts of the defaulting firm.

He said the amnesty office had also activated its internal mechanism to retrieve the money it paid to the firm through a performance bond provided by the…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper