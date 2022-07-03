Sacrifice memes don’t make me uncomfortable — Actor Kanayo O Kanayo





Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has stated that memes created from his character in movies as a ritualist do not make him uncomfortable.

The actor said this in a recent chat with Media personality, Chude Jideonwo, on his #WithChude Talk Show.

Chude had asked Kanayo if he feels uncomfortable with the ‘sacrifice’ memes he sees on social media.

The actor, who recently turned 60 said, “No, they don’t make me uncomfortable. What I found out along the line is I have done ‘Lion Heart’, I did ‘Professor Johnbull’; just name it! ‘UpNorth’, and so on and they had nothing to do with going to do juju and all that stuff. Because the actor has to be flexible.“

If they try you in this role as a presenter, the next one they should give you a mechanic. How well have you performed in that mechanic role is what should concern your audience.“

And I think it’s only in Nigeria – not even Africa that this type of casting is an issue. If you look at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper