Self Defense: I did not tell Christians to buy guns – Adeboye

By Olayinka Latona
…says unwanted visitors are not welcomed in the church
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has disown claims that he told Christians to buy guns for self defense.
Adeboye made the remark while preaching from Mount Carmel,Ifewara, Osun State at the church monthly thanksgiving service.
The cleric who said the church does not want to kill anybody, pointed out that the church wants to ensure unwanted visitors do not come to the church.
In his words: ” “I never asked christians to buy guns, Christians don’t need guns. Samson did not fight with AK-47.
Don’t go and buy guns, we don’t want to kill anyone, we just want to ensure unwanted visitors do not come to our church.
“Samson used the jaw bone of an axe and how do you demonstrate that to the children? You show them the jaw bone of an ass.
“What we are saying is that we don’t need unwanted visitors in our church. If the police come…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper