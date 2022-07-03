WAFCON 2022: Morocco beat Burkina Faso 1-0 in cup opener





By Emmanuel Okogba

Morocco began their Women Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON, campaign with a win against debutants Burkina Faso on Saturday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Mariam Ouattara failed to deal with a Ghizlane Chebbak 29th minute free-kick which creeped under her into the back of the net to give the host a 1-0 victory in front of a packed stadium.

Inexperience and naivety were Burkina Faso’s undoing on the night. Not a clear cut chance on goal and passes not sticking, they had to rely on their goalkeeper to keep them in the game.

Morocco goalie, Khadija Er-Rmichi also saved twice in the 77th to keep her side in the lead.

Morcco will now turn their attention to next group opponent Uganda while Burkina Faso faces Senegal.

