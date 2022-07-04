2023: Keke Marwa Coalition writes Tinubu over VP slot





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AS the search for the Presidential running mate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, continues, Commercial Tricycle operators have joined the call to the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to consider the choice of Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) as his deputy.

Writing under a coalition of Keke Marwa Coalition (consisting of several Commercial Keke Marwa Operators Associations), the group, in an open letter to the APC’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, said, “Marwa is the choice of the common people.”

According to the letter signed by the Zonal FCT Chairman of the association Kabiru Usman Akula and the Secretary, Babangida Isa, the group acknowledged Marwa’s contribution to creating livelihoods for millions of people through the tricycle transport system.

The letter reads: “We are members of a coalition of Commercial KEKE MARWA OPERATORS consisting of different Keke Marwa operators Associations.

“Our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper