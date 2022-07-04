Bad road: Motorists, commuters groan in excruciating Lekki-Epe Expressway traffic





Commuting on Lekki-Epe expressway has become a horrendous experience, as motorists and commuters now spend a minimum of five to six hours to travel a journey of less than fifteen minutes from Awoyaya to Ajah, due to bad road.

The cause of the present traffic bedlam in the area, which has now become a daily occurrence, are two failed portions of the expressway – Majek at Abijo and Ogidan at Sango Tedo.

At present, the journey from Awoyaya to Majek area of Abuja which hitherto too less than 10 minutes, now takes at least three hours to commute as a result of the bad spot at Majek bus stop where the road is completely cut off,

Similarly, it now takes also at least three hours to travel between Majek and Ogidan at Sangotedo, a journey that hitherto too less than 10 minutes to cover.

Consequently, workers who leave their houses for work as early as 6am, do not get to their offices at Victoria, Lekki, Ikoyi and adjoining areas do not get to their offices until…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper