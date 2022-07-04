Enugu fans express dismay over Super Falcon 2-1 loss to S/Africa





Some football enthusiasts in Enugu, on Monday expressed dismay over the Super Falcons of Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Banyana Banyana of South Africa at the ongoing African Women Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Some of them who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the match on Monday in Enugu said it was time to groom new and energetic players for the national team.

Okechukwu Nnamani said the players showed weakness in strength and needed to be replaced with vibrant and energetic players.

“It seems like age is catching up on the players and they failed to withstand the fire power of the South Africans.

The Chief Executive Officer of Enugu Coal City Girls, advised female football administrators in the country to look into the players welfare and growth of the nation’s female league.

“I know that we can do better than this with the home base players with well organised league.

“We have to come back home and fix a lot of things that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper