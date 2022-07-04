Independence Day: Biden hosts July 4 barbecue for military families in White House





By Biodun Busari

The United States President, Joe Biden will host a July 4 barbecue for military families by 5 p.m on Monday in celebration of the American Independence Day.

Reports disclosed that Biden will return from Camp David on Monday in time to host an Independence Day celebration at the White House for the second year running.

Camp David is the country retreat for the President of the United States of America. It is located in the wooded hills of Catoctin Mountain Park, near north-central Maryland.

The president and first lady will then take in the fireworks on the National Mall from the White House.

Biden and his wife, Jill Biden are to be present delivering remarks to celebrate the occasion, the White House announced Sunday.

Biden’s second July 4 in office comes as his popularity has taken a turn for the worse.

“Today, all across this nation, we can say with confidence: America is coming back together,” Biden said during his Independence…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper