Lagos closes Redeemers School over death of boy, 5 year old





…Says school is unapproved

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following the mysterious death of Chidera Eze, a five year-old boy, Lagos State Government, on Monday, sealed off the premises of Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, Ikeja.

Eze was said to have died in the school premises. According to information, the school is owned by Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Dominion Sanctuary, Acme Road, Ikeja.

The state Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, who confirmed the development, announced this, saying, the closure became necessary to pave the way for more discreet and proper administrative investigations into the school’s operations, procedures as well as the conduct of its officials during and after learning hours.

According to Adefisayo, the investigations would also ascertain how the Redeemers had conducted its operations in accordance with the schools’ safety standards and guidelines set for education institutions across Lagos.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper