Leadership tussle: Tension at BBA over fears of police invasion

By Efe Onodjae, Lagos

Tension is high at the Balogun Business Association, BBA, Trade Fair Complex along Lagos/Badagry Expressway, following reports that breakaway members of the association will storm the market, today, with police, to enforce a purported court order foisting unknown and unrecognised members on the leadership of the market.

The unknown members of the market are said to be led by a former leader in the market, who had dragged the present leadership to court, with a view to enthroning his sympathisers as leaders in the market.

However, this move, seen by majority of the traders as a contravention of subsisting orders and decisions of the Federal High Court, irked traders in the market, who were informed that plans had been concluded with the police to foist illegal officers on them, prompting their resolve to resist the attempt by all means.

One of the sources said that when the former leader noticed that he was going to face a stiff resistance…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper