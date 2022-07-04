Mob set ablaze 3 POS robbers in Aba





File photo

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

An angry mob has set ablaze 3 robbery suspects terrorizing Point of Sale operators at Abayi, along Aba – Owerri road, Aba,Abia State.

The robbers operating on motorcycle, were also said to be robbing roadside traders ,fuel stations and keke operators at Afor-ule, Umuimo and Kamalu streets in the area.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the robbers were caught by irate youths after they had successfully robbed a PoS operator and some shops in the area.

“After robbing the PoS operator and some shops, the robbers fled when people raised alarm. Some youths gave them a hot pursuit but they were knocked off their motorcycle by a moving vehicle. The youths caught up with them and set them ablaze; one at the opposite UBA Bank, others are burned at Union Bank junction and Star Paper Mill. These boys have been robbing PoS operators and shops.Today, nemesis has caught up with them,” the eyewitnesses said.

The situation caused heavy traffic jam…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper