Ondo Church Saga: My son left FUTA at 400 Level to join them, father laments





The two pastors of Whole Bible Church at the police station. The rescued members are in the background.

Mr. Olorunyomi, father of one of the victims, 21-year-old Priscilla (below).

Oluwole Omoseebi, father of one of the children rescued from the Whole Bible Church in Ondo State, said his son, Ayobami Omoseebi, abandoned his studies as a 400 Level student of Federal University of Technology, Akure, to join the church.

Omoseebi, who came from Ilorin to Akure when he heard about a police raid, said his son, Ayobami, went missing in 2020.

Police had raided the church on Saturday, taking about 77 persons into custody.

Read Also:

Ondo End-Time Church: We won’t leave our pastors in cell; we must rapture together — Rescued victims

US: 6 dead, 24 injured in mass shooting at July 4 Independence Day parade in Chicago

2023: Tinubu Support Organization wants El-Rufai as running mate

However, the members have refused to go home, insisting they were not leaving…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper