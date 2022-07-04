Probing ex-CJN Tanko Mohammed





CJN Tanko Muhammad

CONTRARY to some opinions that the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, should be commended for “resigning honourably” on health grounds, we urge the National Assembly to press forward with its probe of his tenure.

The public deserves to know the merits or otherwise of the allegations of corruption and incompetence levelled against him. In an unprecedented move, 14 Justices of the Supreme Court had recently accused Mohammed of neglecting their welfare despite increased funding of the Judiciary.

The Supreme Court jurists had complained that Mohammed and his family had enjoyed the perks of his office while neglecting their training, travel, basic equipment, housing and other “legitimate entitlements”.

The narrative of “honourable resignation” cannot stand in the face of this revolt. Mohammed’s health problem has been on for quite a while. Why is it now that his colleagues are calling for his probe that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper