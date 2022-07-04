Provide more dams on grazing routes to prevent herder-farmer conflicts — AFAN





By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The apex body of farmers in Nigeria, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, weekend, called on the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to provide more dams along grazing routes to prevent herder-farmer conflicts.

Speaking with Vanguard in a telephone chat, the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, said dams would be cardinal panacea to the protracted herder-farmer conflicts in the country.

Ibrahim said the conflict has taken too many lives following incessant attacks from both ends, hence the Federal Ministry of Water Resources should consider construction of dams to meet the water needs of both herders and farmers.

Read Also:

Food production demands subsidy to reduce high prices – AFAN

22 kidnapped Abuja farmers: It’ll be difficult for Nigerians to feed themselves this year, AFAN warns

Democracy Day: AFAN laments mistakes in appointment of Agric Ministers since 2015

He said: “The Federal Ministry Water Resources…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper