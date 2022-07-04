Re-Murder of Deborah Yakubu: Archbishop Martins wants perpetrators punished





By Sam Eyoboka

THE Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins has condemned in very strong terms the stoning and killing of Deborah Yakubu in Sokoto State by a mob of overzealous students for alleged blasphemy.

He also charged the law enforcement agencies to quickly swing into action to investigate the matter to identify the culprits and bring them to justice according to the Nigerian criminal law.

He said that the alleged killing of young Deborah Yakubu a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education is appalling, provocative, and inhuman.

Such acts, if not checked forthwith, he warned, are capable of further exacerbating religious tension, thereby causing disaffection amongst the peace-loving people of Nigeria.

In a release signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, the Archbishop, while condoling with the family of the deceased student and the good people of Sokoto State and indeed all Nigerians of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper