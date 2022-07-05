2023: Drop Okowa as running mate, lose Igbo votes, Ohanaeze youths warn Atiku, PDP





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Igbo youths under the aegis of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC has cautioned the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against any plan to drop Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday by the group’s hierarchy, thes said Atiku should drop Okowa to his own peril.

The statement signed by the National President of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and the Secretary, Comrade Obinna Achionye said any attempt to replace Okowa would backfire.

The apex Igbo organization said the South-East would not accept to lose out completely in the scheme of things, having lost the opportunity to produce the presidential candidate of either the PDP or the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“There is no need to repeat that we expected both the PDP and the APC to zone their presidential tickets to the South-East, but that did not happen.

“Though this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper