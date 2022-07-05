2023: Peter Obi is deceiving Nigerians with lies — Asari Dokubo





Dokubo-Asari

By Biodun Busari

The ex-militant Founder of Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, has said Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, is defrauding Nigerians with lies.

Dokubo said this, Tuesday, on Facebook via his Dokubo Asari Justice Foundation page, adding that the OBI-dient movement of the former Anambra State governor cannot succeed “because it is going nowhere”.

Dokubo claimed that Obi cannot contend at the polls against his counterparts from the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP — Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, respectively.

He also downplayed hisObi’s achievements as a governor, saying the money he saved was child’s play to what…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper