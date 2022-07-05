Bandits disperse mourners at slain priest’s funeral 





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A pastor with ECWA Church,Rev.Adamu Buba who was kidnapped when bandits attacked Tudun Ibru in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna state on Monday night , was found dead by local on Tuesday near the community.

However,Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) in Kaduna State, Rev.Joseph John Hayab told journalists that ” it is true and when the church went for his burial; gun men started shooting and people fled.”

It was gathered that the community was attacked on Monaday in the night, 3 were killed and some people were kidnapped.

“The kidnappers then moved to Doka and abducted 9 people. The pastor of ECWA Church Tudun Ibru, Rev Adamu Buba was among those kidnapped, but this morning, while villagers were on the heels of the kidnappers, they found his body,” said a source.

The police were yet to issue a statement on.the incident.

In a similar development ,barely 24 hours after…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper