Billionaire, Otedola meets Tinubu in France

By
Headliners
-
12


4AE53BF0 32A5 483A 8EBC 6F8E9031E2C8 e1657018071716
4AE53BF0 32A5 483A 8EBC 6F8E9031E2C8

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Paris, France.

Otedola disclosed his meeting with Tinubu via a post on his social media accounts on Tuesday.

The businessman, who stated that he is always excited to visit Tinubu, wished the former governor of Lagos State well on his presidential ambition.

He wrote: “I am always excited visiting my great friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great nation.”

Tinubu had last Monday departed Nigeria for France.

The post Billionaire, Otedola meets Tinubu in France appeared first on Vanguard News.



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR